Governor Parkop clarifies myth

Governor Parkop said, NCDC has prospered over the years through other sources of funding, and not just on government funding.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop wants to put an end to the assumption that NCD gets more funding than other provinces.

Governor Parkop says NCDC’s annual budget from the national government for 2020 was K304, 101, 000 and is easily comparable to other provinces with similar population size like Morobe, Eastern Highlands, Hela and Southern Highlands who got a bigger budget allocation compared to NCD.

The Governor said NCDC does not rely alone on the national government and funding from the IRC through GST payments but also has other funding mechanisms which has developed the city and deliver services to the people on a daily basis.

“Our budget up to now is K300 million. When I came into Parliament in 2007, it was around K170 million. Because the economy, business in the city has been expanding and because of the things that we are doing that is creating an environment for business to grow, more investors and developers coming into the city, the GST has been increasing because the GST comes from the business houses and service providers who operate in the city”, said Parkop.

Apart from this, the Governor revealed that NCDC has also used loan to finance city roads, social programs and bilateral partnerships to modernize and develop the city.