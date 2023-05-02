Governor Pariwa Meets with Chinese Ambassador

The meeting was described as the ‘fruit of the good relationship’ set by Governor Pariwa and Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Limited, with MCC now acting as the bridge to work hand-in-hand with the Chinese investors through the Embassy, to further serve the people of the province.

Ambassador Fanhua highlighted in the meeting that Ramu NiCo Management is the face of China in Madang and for a Governor to have more interest to partner with their state owned enterprise is a good sign for more Chinese investor confidence through the embassy.

Fanhua said the mine is the single largest investment of the Chinese Government in the Pacific that is located in Madang Province.

“We the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Government have big interest in Madang, not only because of our Nickel and Cobalt mine operating in the province, but also a chance for more cooperation with the provincial government and China,” Ambassador Zeng, added.

The Ambassador, accompanied by other Chinese investors, also had briefs with the Madang Governor on good investment possibilities/ideas to the province during the meeting on various concepts in Agriculture, Tourism, Banking and Energy or Power generation ideas for the province into the future.

Governor Pariwa thanked the People’s Republic of China for their interests in the province and added that the Chinese Government has been always assisting developing countries like Papua New Guinea for a very long time.

The transformations of other provincial towns and cities over the years, these are all contributions of the Chinese Government, Pariwa added.

Governor Pariwa said, Madang is willing to have Chinese investors to invest in programs that will set a new phase of the province under his leadership.