Governor opens Warwagira Festival

Governor Marum acknowledged the organizing committee and sponsors of the festival in making sure the event took place.

He encouraged the public to celebrate the event peacefully over the next few days, as Kokopo plays host to people from all four districts, coming in to perform.

“My only appeal to the public law and order is currently a big challenge in the province and we need to look after ourselves and the people that are coming in to visit our province. Show respect to tourists and our visitors,” he said.

Marum said that next year the event would be celebrated in Rabaul District, conceding with the 30-year anniversary of the twin volcanic eruptions.

The celebration started at dawn yesterday with the ‘Kinavai’ at the Omorong beachfront in Vunapope. People turned up in numbers to witness this event.

The festival was not staged for the past two years due to Covid-19.