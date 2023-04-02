Governor General pays tribute

Grand Chief Sir Bob, has described him as “a man of honour and great dignity” and an outstanding leader who exemplified great passion for upholding the rule of law and the National Constitution.

Sir Rabbie passed away in his home province of East New Britain last Friday, 31st of March.

According to Sir Bob, late Sir Rabbie was one of the few Papua New Guineans who helped put together the public service policies and the National Constitution.

Grand Chief Sir Bob had the rare privilege of being in the company of Sir Rabbie Namaliu, Sir Julius Chan, and the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare in New Ireland province in 2020.

The passing of Sir Rabbie Namaliu is a great loss for the nation and the people of East New Britain, according to Grand Chief Sir Bob, who offered his condolences and thoughts to the immediate family and people of East New Britain.

New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan a close friend of Sir Rabbie also expressed his deep sadness and sorrow.