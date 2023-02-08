Governor General Congratulated on re-election

Resident heads of missions and representatives recently visited the Governor General to convey their congratulations on behalf of their governments.

The President of China, Xi Jinping, conveyed his congratulations through the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, represented by Ambassador Zeng Fanhua.

President Jinping highlighted the long-standing and vibrant friendship between China and PNG and praised the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries that has brought tangible benefits to both nations.

The Governor General of Australia, David Hurley, also sent a congratulatory message and extended an invitation for a visit to Australia as a guest of the Australian government.

He emphasized the strong and enduring relationship between Australia and PNG, built on mutual respect and cooperation across all spheres.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG, Jon Philp, echoed these sentiments and expressed the desire to encourage more Australians to visit PNG and to increase the participation of Papua New Guineans in the Australian government's Labour Mobility Scheme.

So far, Papua New Guineans from 12 provinces have been engaged in the scheme, and there are plans to expand to more provinces.

High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to PNG, Keith Scott, also paid a visit to the Governor General to convey his congratulations and discussed preparations for the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and the Queen Consort, which will take place in May.

The Governor General and Prime Minister James Marape will attend the event and have an audience with the King.