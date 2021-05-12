Governor extends sympathies to Nalau family

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu made this remark when extending the province’s condolence to the former Morobe premier’s family.

The late Sir Jerry passed away at the ripe age of 83 on May 6th.

He had turned 83 on March 2nd – a few days after the passing of his big brother, the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, on February 26th.

Sir Jerry and the grand chief were former schoolmates at Dregerhafen in Finschhafen, parted ways for a bit then rejoined in 1965 at the administrative college, at the then Six-Mile Annex, which is now called Waigani.

The tall Jabem man was part of the machinery that brought forth the dream of an independent nation.

Governor Saonu, in his tribute, said the late Sir Jerry was a household name in Morobe and Papua New Guinea alike.

“He was one of the founding fathers of the then ‘Bully Beef Club’, now known as PANGU Pati; the group that eventually led Papua New Guinea to independence.

“He served the country as a district commissioner as well as being a kiap. He then returned to his province to be elected in the Provincial Assembly to ultimately serve as premier, served as MP for Lae West then being appointed as Minister for Labour and Employment and eventually under the new provincial government reforms, served as Morobe’s first ever elected Governor.

“On behalf of the nine districts and thirty-three local level governments of Morobe Province, I would like to extend my deepest condolences and sorrow to the family and friends of the late Sir Jerry Nalau.”

(The late Sir Jerry Nalau speaking to Lae residents during the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s haus sore on March 10th, 2021)