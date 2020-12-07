Governor emphasises need to serve people

He made this statement before boarding a Manolos Aviation chopper this morning to attend a graduation at his home village of Keweng at Teptep.

After weeks of deadlock between Manolos Aviation and the Morobe Sustainable Investment Ltd, the head of the province finally shared his thoughts on the matter.

Governor Saonu was at the Manolos premises with his wife and senior provincial education officers to get airlifted to his home village. The governor was attending the inaugural Grade 10 graduation of the Saonu High School; an institution he had established in 2019.

In the presence of the Governor’s chief of staff, Tokana Hasavi, Manolos CEO, Jurgen Ruh, told Saonu that in spite of the challenging 15 months, they are happy to be part of Morobe’s progress. Ruh especially stressed on the need to continue serving the remote parts of the province.

In acknowledging Manolos, the Governor emphasised the need to continue carrying out their mandate, which is to serve the people of Morobe regardless of the situation.

“Forget about all the other (issues). Those are challenges that we must accept,” said the governor. “Challenges i kam to help us to improve. Challenges are not to push us away from our normal duties.

“If there is a problem in relationship, well problems will tell us there is a problem so we can improve that and move on. We must perform our duties.”

After dropping off the delegation at Teptep, captain Ruh said Manolos has always enjoyed a good working relationship with the Morobe Provincial Government.

“I don’t think my relationship with the provincial government has ever been hampered in any way, shape or form,” he told media.

“It’s just that in recent events, people have put the business arm, employees of the business arm and the provincial government in one basket. I just want to clarify that these are two separate issues. We will always work with the elected Member of Parliament; doesn’t matter if he is in government or opposition.”

(Manolos CEO, Jurgen Ruh, and Governor Ginson Saonu expressing the need to work together to better serve the people of Morobe. In their presence was the Governor’s chief of staff, Tokana Hasavi)