Governor commits to support Unitech campus

Governor Kool made this commitment during the recent Simbu Unitech Satellite University’s graduation ceremony in Kundiawa.

He said his government will do its best to provide better educational infrastructure to improve and better the opportunity for students of Simbu so they can access quality education and further their studies at the Simbu Unitech Satellite University campus.

He further challenged parents to encourage their children to apply and study there.

“PNG University of Technology is the best university in the country. They’ve brought the university to your doorstep,” he said.

“Every year we have a lot of Grade 12 students graduating and some miss out on opportunities to further their education.

“We have a Community Health Worker school, nursing school, teachers college, UOG campus and now the satellite campus are all at our doorstep.

“We do not have to spend money to send our kids out of the province to get an education. Let us utilise this opportunity and capitalise on our human resources.”

Governor Kool added that he wants to see more students from Simbu study at these institutions and graduate in big numbers, adding his government will work with the six MPs of the province to boost quality education delivery.

This graduation is the third batch of diploma graduates from the satellite university since its establishment in 2017.

Governor Kool challenged the eleven graduates to be good ambassadors and be change makers in their society.

PNG University of Technology Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Kaul Gena, thanked the Simbu Provincial Government for its commitment in supporting the university through the satellite campus.

Students who graduate after two years with high academic achievements will be able to complete their degree programs at the University’s main campus in Lae.