Governor Calls For Respect

He said what the country witnessed earlier this week shows weak character and a lack of appreciation for what constitutes acceptable human behaviour in our country.

“You are a good man when you stand up for those who are weaker than you. You are not a good man because you demand it,” he stated.

“You have clearly demonstrated by your own behaviour that you need a serious adjustment to your mental attitude. Your ability to articulate arguments also needs improvement because there is nothing intelligent about it.”

On Tuesday this week, the female students staged a protest over incidents of sexual harassment on campus by a few male students, which was not addressed by the administration.

The protest was met with opposition when a rowdy group of male students chased media personnel who were on ground to cover the event.

The SRC has presented the petition to the UPNG Council on Thursday, calling for immediate address.

Governor Bird called on the male students to apologise to their female counterparts, the university lecturers and the country for their unacceptable behaviour.

He strongly called on the male students to treat their female counterparts with respect.

(One of the male students who attacked the media on Tuesday, June 8th)