Governor calls for LLG election deferral

Governor Wenge said with the nationwide census still underway, resources, including manpower, are already stretched thin.

He emphasised that both the census and LLG elections are important national events that require time and planning, to ensure a successful conclusion.

“These people, not completing the census, will be asked again to conduct the election,” he stated. “And there will be an insufficient number of people to make sure that both events take place, and take place successfully.

“Therefore, as the parliamentary chairman of the bipartisan committee of decentralisation, I call on Minister Soroi Eoe to consult with the Prime Minister, James Marape, and consult with the National Executive Council, and I ask them to defer the election. Defer it to next year to give them time and also, to muscle the resources because there seems to be not enough money.

“There seems to be not enough money to conduct the census, and there doesn’t seem to be enough money to conduct the election of the councillors and presidents.

“So, the wise thing to do, and the respectable thing to do, is to defer the election and allow work on the census to go ahead.”

The Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Soroi Eoe, recently listed the tentative LLG election dates as: the issuance of writs will be at 4pm on July 25th, nominations will close at 4pm on August 1st, polling starts on August 24th and will end on September 6th, while writs will be returned on or before September 27th.