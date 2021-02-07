Government releases K146.7 million to Bougainville

He made the announcement at the end of a very-successful Joint Supervisory Body (JSB) meeting in Arawa on Friday 5th February 2021, which he co-chaired with Bougainville President Hon. Ishmael Toroama.

PM Marape said such early allocation was "unprecedented" and highlighted his Government's commitment to Bougainville.

"For us to deliver K146. 7 million early, in February, is unprecedented," he said.

"Not too many governments of the past have done this sort of thing.

Apart from the K146. 7 million, Minister for Fisheries Minister Dr Lino Tom presented K5 million to the ABG for fisheries development.

Secretary for Transport Roy Mumu presented K5 million to North Bougainville for purchase of a vessel under the Government’s National Shipping Service to transport people and cargo, to the far-flung islands and atolls.

The Prime Minister added K2 million on top of K1 million given by South Bougainville MP and Minister for Information Communications and Technology Timothy Masiu, for development of Bana Special Economic Zone.

Prime Minister Marape then announced a K3 million support for an investment conference in Bougainville later this year.

He also announced for K18.7 million to be allocated to Bougainville for completion of the Buka Ring Road, and work on the Bougainville Highway from Kokopau in North Bougainville, to Buin in South Bougainville.

"The K18.7 million has been paid in full, through Department of Works. This is the last money that is outstanding in as far as the contractors are concerned, which we've retired," he said.

"We will get Works' engineers from outside, as well as on the ground, to check contracts so that they are delivered to the specifications of the contract."

He said, it is satisfying to see DSIP funds being used for key needs.

"Something that also gives me satisfaction is the partnership to deliver regular sea transport to the Atolls, Mortlock, Cartarets, Nissan and all the outer islands in the Bougainville Region."