Government Receive Petition

While the government maintains its stand that vaccination is voluntary, the organizations are calling on the government to remove the “No jab, No Job, No service” policy.

They have given the government 48-hours to respond to their petition.

The protest, led by the People’s Power Movement started at the Unagi oval in the morning and proceeded to gates of the Parliament house.

Hundreds of residents turned up to exercise their democratic rights, most of whom were ignorant to the Niupela Pasin protocols; especially social distancing and wearing of face masks.

Among the points raised, they want the removal of what they termed as “illegal and discriminatory policy of presentation of vaccination cards to enter public amenities”.

Police Minister William Onglo received the petition; with him was Commissioner of Police and Pandemic Controller David Manning.

Minister Onlgo promised to deliver the petition during the caucus meeting before Parliament resumed at 2pm.