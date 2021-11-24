Government Must Be Clear In Its Messaging

O’Neill was debating the controversial “No jab, no job” policy imposed by companies.

Mr. O’Neill said while safety is paramount in any workplace, fair workplace environment is also important for employees.

“Many of these people are hardworking Papua New Guineans. We need to protect them. That is the argument and the government must make its agencies enforce the law.

“We need to get our line departments and agencies like Department of Labor and Immigration do their work,” added Mr. O’Neill.

Meanwhile, production workers of Goodman Fielders at Konedobu in Port Moresby on Monday held a sit-in protest outside the company’s premises over the management’s decision to deny Christmas vouchers for its unvaccinated employees.

Prime Minister James Marape said employees who may have been terminated or treated unfairly by their companies during this pandemic, must report their grievances to the Labor Department.