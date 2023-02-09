Gov’t urged to consider landowners

PRK chairman, John Kapi Natto, stated this during the cheque presentation of K120 million in Legacy Tax Liability to the Internal Revenue Commission yesterday.

“I think the government sometimes lacks a lot of things to our resource people. We give a lot to this nation and giving back to the resource owners are less. We see roads not built, schools, health centers not built to standard.

“This presentation shows and reflects that we as landowners as a company and many other landowner companies can comply to pay our tax,” he stated.

Kapi Natto thanked MRDC for representation to not only PRK but other landowner companies as well. He added that it is their obligation to pay tax and they will comply.

“In return, I request to the government to help us. The oil and gas will not be there for long. We need to come together and talk about what we need to do for each other. After all, it is our obligation and we will continue to comply and pay our tax and our duties to this nation,” added Kapi Natto.