Gov’t tuition fees first installment paid

This comes ahead of the start of the school year, Minister for Education Jimmy Uguro has thanked the Marape-Rosso Government for releasing the Government Tuition Funds early.

Prime Minister, James Marape presented a dummy cheque of K213.4 million to the Minister for Education during a press conference last week.

“On behalf of 1.4 million students taught by 62,822 teachers in more than 13,000 schools nationwide, I thank the Prime Minister for prioritising education by ensuring that the funds for Term one are released early to the Department,” Mr Uguro said.

He then called on the school administrations to use the funds to prepare for the beginning of Term one.

“I also call on the school administrations to acquit these monies and provide quarterly reports to the Department, through the Provincial Education Offices in order to receive tuition fee payments. Parents and the community have a right to ask School Boards to account and acquit these public funds every time and anytime,” said Minister Uguro.