Gov’t To Support Affected Atolls

He said this in Parliament when responding to Regional Member for Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Jr, who inquired on the kind of help the National Government will give to those people on the Atolls affected by the recent King Tides.

Prime Minister informed Parliament that villagers on many of the Atolls on Bougainville have no land to go to as their islands have been damaged by King Tides and the rising sea level caused by global warming and climate change.

“We do extend our National Government’s sympathies and our thoughts are with those who are facing the hardships caused by the recent King Tides that have splashed through the Atolls and islanders place of residence.

“I have seen some pictures of the damages done and it is quite emotional to see the people affected on those islands and atolls. We will offer our support to them.

“The Government will find some assistance immediately to give support to our people on the Atolls, especially Carterets, Mortlock, Fid and other affected islands.

“But in the long term, going forward, we must find a solution. In the interim, we will work with our National Disaster Office and other international climate change partners and advocate groups to find support wherever necessary.

“We will offer them immediate support for the current disaster as well as the need for them to be looked after going into the future until we can find a permanent solution for them,” said Prime Minister Marape.