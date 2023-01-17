Gov’t set up new missions overseas

These missions will give Papua New Guinea opportunities in business, agriculture, trade and economics including health and education.

Minister Tkatchenko said the four new missions in Jerusalem, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kingdom of Thailand and Geneva will be set up over the next three years.

“Israel has big significance in religious aspects with the mother land and a lot of people have an understanding in that regard and also in technological developments and the way they do things in Israel with business is very outstanding.”

“We want to work with Israel closely through the Word of God, and also through all the aspects of economic empowerment and agriculture industrial and commercial aspects.”

“UAE is the new frontier, the centre point for connecting the world, and it’s the place to be,” he said. “We had a big business expo which exposed PNG in many different ways in opportunities to sell our produce, (exposure to) economic advancement and technology.”

Tkatchenko said the Kingdom of Thailand in South East Asia is a very important area in the region.

“They can offer us to connect to the rest of South East Asia and allows us to work with them on agriculture, economics, and commerce, and many other areas including, mining, petroleum and tourism. “It’s quite a traditional old school where they play an important part in South East Asia.”

“They hosted the APEC Meeting there and showed to the world that they are now one of the leading centre points of South East Asia and they would like Papua New Guinea to get involved.

“A lot of the big decisions for Europe are made in the centre around Geneva, Switzerland, it’s an important area in Europe.”

“It is the central point for all world nations and is easy to access the world market, through Geneva and we look forward in setting up a new embassy.

“These are the four new missions approved by the National Executive Council to be set up over the next three years by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“We are going to make it happen, we will ensure that these four embassies will move forward without fear or favour,” Tkatchenko said.