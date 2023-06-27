Gov’t set to improve consumer protection

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey met with the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC) Commissioner Paulus Ain recently to address the rising cost of living.

He reassured ICCC that he will be working closely to strengthen laws that protect consumers against predatory behavior.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said that the recommendations put forward by ICCC to amend the Price Regulation Act, the Harbours Act and the Packaging Act will be implemented, subject to NEC approval.

“There will be major increases to the penalties applied under the Price Regulation Act to deter businesses from price gouging and ripping off consumers.

“Amendments to the Harbours Act will mainstream smaller ports into the same regulatory framework as the larger ports, to ensure consistency in the service delivery and customer experience,” he said.

The Packaging Act will also be amended to protect consumers by ensuring that all products sold in PNG are correctly labelled.

Ling-Stuckey stated that all of these important pieces of legislation will be tabled in Parliament once cabinet has given its approval.

He expressed further concern that some of the benefits of the Marape-Rosso government’s Household Assistance Package are not being passed on to ordinary Papua New Guineans.

“ICCC needs to ensure that our people are not being over-charged. Additional funding will be provided to enable ICCC to visit some provinces this year and monitor the prices of goods and services.”

Ling-Stuckey has requested ICCC to present a comprehensive price gouging enforcement plan, to be funded in the 2023 budget.