Gov’t Secures Pasca Deal

Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua announced yesterday the outcome of the discussions with the State Negotiating Team and the developer, Twinza Oil Ltd.

Prime Minister James Marape and other dignitaries witnessed this milestone announcement.

The Pasca A Project is PNG’s first offshore oil and gas field and getting this underway will open up the least developed Gulf Province to much-needed investment.

The Marape-Basil Government has again reached another milestone in achieving new major precedents in hydrocarbon development, in terms of benefits package to the State in the Pasca A Offshore Project in Gulf Province.

“As Minister responsible, I am happy to inform our people of the major precedent set in the conclusion of final negotiations between the State, through the State Negotiating Team and Twinza Oil Ltd,” said Minister Kua.

The following were achieved during the negotiation.

55 per cent nominal state take and above and a 60 per cent and above on a DCF basis

2 per cent royalty on gross revenue

5 per cent production levy on gross revenue

2 per cent development levy on gross revenue

15 per cent additional profit at 15 per cent accumulated rate

5 per cent LPG for domestic market obligations; and

30 per cent corporate tax

The total project cost is estimated at US$2.4 billion (K8.09b) and the tentative schedule for the first shipment of LPG is in 2025.

However, the schedule for the first shipment may be reduced if Twinza moves quickly into Front End Engineering & Design if the Gas Agreement signing with the State is achieved by end of this month.

Twinza Oil PNG Ltd Country Director, Eric Kowa thanked the SNT team and assured the Government of their commitment in developing the project.

It remains committed to progressing the Pasca A Project on a fair and equitable basis.