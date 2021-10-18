Gov’t Secures ADB Loan

The signing of the loan will assist the investment program to help connect some of PNG’s most remote communities and farmers to gain access to service and market opportunities.

The signing was officiated by ADB Director General, Leah Gutierrez and PNG Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey and this will help fund upgrade of bridges and provide the safe and efficient movement of people between the Highlands Region and markets.

Safety is paramount and road users will now benefit from shorter travel time, and vehicle-operating costs will decrease.

The upgrade of 71 bridges comprise of 41 two-lane and 30 single lane bridges, between Lae Nadzab Airport to Kagamuga Airport in Mount Hagen, to meet national design standards and mitigate climate change risks.

There will be pedestrian walkways separated by rails, easier accessibility for senior citizens, children and those with disabilities and wash points to be installed for women to access safer amenities.

Ms Gutierrez said that the investment program will not only develop critical transport infrastructure and to better connect rural communities but to also train the next generation of women civil engineers who will continue to connect communities in years to come.

Treasurer Ling-Stuckey said the project would benefit about 3 million people in terms of business activity and access to social services.

The ADB-supported program will improve the sustainability of the Highlands Highway by improving its road safety, supporting established logistic platforms, and services for agricultural production, and improving sector governance through reforms and institutional development.