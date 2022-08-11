Gov’t Plans To Strengthen State Institutions

He said the government must sustain and build on the work that the Special Parliamentary Committee on Public Sector Reform has started to achieve these reforms.

Prime Minister Marape said, “Our delivery systems must be effective and efficient. Our public services must perform to its fullest potential, and this is where we want to focus our attention.”

The PM said they would ensure that the appointments of heads of agencies are merit based. Public servants are responsible for delivering public goods and services.

“To begin this process now starts with leadership and merit-based appointments. We will ensure that the best candidates take on important public appointment.”

The PM said government must make it their business to build capacities in the districts.

“This is where the action is supposed to be yet more people are in Port Moresby. It is our intention to make the district more attractive so that good public servants can give more back to the provinces.”

PM Marape emphasized that it is vital that governance on procurement surrounding key sectors of health and education is addressed.

“We must insert transparency in the process, and ensure that the outcome is cost effective for the recipients of these services. The capacity of both the health and education sectors hinge on these processes being very effective and transparent,” said the PM.