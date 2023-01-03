Gov’t plans for Shanghai-POM direct flight

Prime Minister James Marape made this announcement recently when welcoming the Bank of China officials in Port Moresby.

He told visiting officials from the Bank of China, that amongst our highest trade priorities is the immediate arrangements for direct flights from Shanghai to Port Moresby.

“Our Government is looking for a Chinese Airline that can service the route under a Code Share arrangement with our national airline, Air Niugini.”

The Prime Minister added that the Government is excited about the plans of the Bank of China to open up operations in the country as it will be a big vote of confidence in PNG as an investment destination and also of my Government’s economic management of the country.

“China with a population of over a billion people is a very big market that is ready to accept more PNG products,” the Prime Minister added.