Gov’t Plans To Finance Budget

To finance it, the Government plans to raise K4612.8 million from external sources.

Governor of Central Bank, Loi Bakani in his September’s Monetary Policy statement said in August 2021, the IMF approved an increase in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocations to assist member countries deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, PNG received an increase of SDR252.3 million (K1254.6 million).

The Government has indicated to use the SDR allocation as part of the external financing in the budget.

“Given this is a SDR allocation, the Government is not required to repay it, but only service the interest payments and other charges.

“With the strong external support for the budget in this challenging environment, the Government should continue with its revenue raising reforms, ensure prudent fiscal management and prioritize development projects and programmes to support the recovery,” Mr Bakani stated.

Meantime, the total public debt was K33,666.9 million in 2019, K40,168.1 million in 2020, and is projected to be K46,464.3 million in 2021.

He explained that the increases reflect higher deficit financing of the budget due to the decline in Government revenue.

The debt-to-GDP ratio was 40.0 percent in 2019, 49.2 percent in 2020 and is projected to be 51.1 percent in 2021.

“These compare with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) limit of 45.0 percent in 2019 and 60.0 percent for 2020 and 2021.

“While debt levels have increased, when put to productive use, the borrowed funds would expand the revenue and export base of the country, and contribute to debt sustainability."