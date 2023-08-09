Gov’t officials undergo anti-corruption workshop

The Prime Minister's and National Executive Council Office (PM & NEC), hosted three separate workshops during the second half of July 2023.

The three-day workshop was held under the European Union-funded project “Preventing and Countering Corruption in Papua New Guinea” (PNG Anti-Corruption Project), which is being jointly implemented by UNDP and UNODC.

The workshop aims to support public sector institutions in piloting corruption risk assessments at the national and sub-national levels was held in Port Moresby on 18-19 and 20-21 July 2023, and held in Kokopo on 25-27th July.

This served as a continuation of an earlier workshop on Corruption Risk Assessment and Management in the Public Sector, which UNDP and the PM & NEC Office had conducted under the EU-funded PNG Anti-Corruption Project in May 2023.

During the workshops, the government officials engaged in interactive sessions led by UNDP experts, where they reflected on corruption risks within their own institutions and analyzed the root causes of corruption at different levels of government.

Josephine Advent Pitmur, Deputy Secretary at the Department of Justice and Attorney General said it is important to focus on the prevention side of anti-corruption.

“I think this training can be a very practical tool for us to help people in positions of authority understand what constitutes corruption, which will hopefully help us in preventing actual cases of corruption,” she said.

Jeffrey Murley, the Acting Director of the Governance Branch at the PM & NEC Office said the workshop is important to focus on the prevention of anti-corruption because most times people don't even know that they are engaging in corrupt activities.

“If we want to eliminate corruption in all public institutions, we need to first have the courage to tackle it in our own departments. UNDP and EU are supporting us in this effort by hosting these important trainings, which we hope to roll out in provinces across the country in the near future,” Mr Murley said.

UNDP Chief Technical Advisor, Dr. Alma Sedlar stated that the workshops also enable public servants to effectively progress the Sustainable Development Goals for the benefit of Papua New Guineans and support the network of non-state actors in their anti-corruption efforts.

The National Anti-Corruption Plan of Action for 2020-2025 identified the need to establish corruption risk management systems in public organizations; and to incorporate corruption risk management and mitigation strategies.