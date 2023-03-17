Gov’t officials respect court decision

“Minister Polye and Acting Secretary Dr Hualupmomi have respected the recent National Court decision to reinstate Fr Czuba back to his position as Secretary of the Department,” PM Marape said.

“I commend Minister Polye and Acting Secretary Dr Hualupmomi for exercising mature leadership and respecting the court decision by allowing Fr Jan to return to work.

“This is a good example to other departments where there has been infighting among ministers and secretaries over the head-of-department position, which has resulted in needless court cases, and even physical confrontations in department offices.

“Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology is very important for the future of our young people and we cannot allow it to be embroiled in a dispute over who should be head of department.”

The National Court last month ruled that the National Executive Council decision made on March 15, 2022, revoking Fr Jan’s appointment was null-and-void.

The court ordered that Fr Jan be reinstated as the Secretary for Higher Education Research Science and Technology with immediate effect.