Gov’t Monitoring Russia-Ukraine Situation

"There are serious consequences of this event on trade and PNG economy will be affected one way or the other. Is the Government monitoring the situation and its impacts?

“What are the observation and what possible steps will the Government take to mitigate negative situations arising from the event such as the increase in prices,” Governor Juffa questioned.

Prime Minister responded and assured Parliament that the Government is monitoring the situation and this will definitely affect the country's economy.

He added that the country's economy is import dependant, as 80 percent of basic goods we used daily including fuel will be affected.

The Prime Minister added that the Government would be talking with major fuel importers like Puma and ExxonMobil to try and decrease fuel prices at the boucher and distributors of basic household goods.

He also mentioned that the Government has allowed the country's UN Ambassador to participate in the high-level UN security meeting that is currently taking place and will release the country's stand on the situation thereafter.