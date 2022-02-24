Gov’t To Meet Late Teen’s Family

He made this statement following questions raised by East Sepik Governor, Allan Bird on the floor of Parliament on the progress of the report on Tuesday.

“I would like to know if a finding has been made and if so, has that been made available to the family. If not, why not?

“There are others who actually suffer sometimes from treatment at the public hospital and it is not just the case of young Rex.

“What opportunities for compensation are available either through the public Health system or other system? And if so, could the Minister make it known to our people,” asked Governor Bird.

In response, Health Minister Jelta Wong said the report is complete and going through legal and administrative process to make sure that everything is in order before delivering the report.

“I have spoken to the parents and have set a day next week for us to sit with them, the Health Secretary and our lawyers so we can work through this process.

“The compensation and claims are normal government process that we will follow. The Attorney General will be with us and he will let us know what the punishment and compensation amounts are,” he stated.