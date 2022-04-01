Gov’t To Introduce Unexplained Wealth Bill

Minister for Justice, Bryan Kramer said Prime Minister, James Marape has directed that these changes be made and brought before Parliament to be passed.

Minister Kramer said the bill is part of the Government’s effort to curb corruption.

“The Unexplained Wealth provisions when passed under the Proceeds of Crime Act will be used against public officials whose wealth exceeds that which cannot be explained by their legitimate income.”

“The organisers and beneficiaries of financially motivated crimes are often very good at distancing themselves from criminal activity and concealing their source of wealth.”

Minister Kramer said the unexplained wealth provisions will apply to public officials. The State may apply to the Court for an unexplained wealth order against a public official.

He said the application may be made in conjunction with an application for a restraining order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Minister Kramer said the Court must make an order against a public official if the Court is satisfied that there is a reasonable suspicion.

He added that the value of unexplained wealth is calculated by subtracting the person’s lawfully acquired wealth from their total wealth.