Gov’t informs China of Taiwan office closure

apart from attending the Boao Forum for Asia met with His Excellency, Qin Gang, State Counselor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China on 30 March 2023 in Boao, Hainan Province, China.

Tkatchenko took the opportunity to inform his Chinese counterpart of the PNG Government’s decision to close the PNG Trade Representative Office in Taiwan as a cost-saving measure rather than a geopolitical one as some external powers in the region may make it out to be.

Tkatchenko informed of the PNG Trade Representative Office’s immediate closure to be completed by the end of April.

Minister Gang conveyed Chinese Government’s appreciation for the continued stand and support on the “One China” policy from the people and Government of PNG.

“The complete closure of the PNG Trade Representative Office is a true demonstration of PNG upholding the “One China” principle,” said Minister Gang.

Meantime, both Foreign Ministers acknowledged their previous roles they had played during PNG’s hosting of APEC in 2018 and agreed that as Foreign Ministers of their respective countries, this presented a valuable opportunity to progress the bilateral relationship between PNG and China to greater heights for mutual benefits for both countries and their people.

Tkatchenko conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet with State Counsellor Qin Gang and reassured the latter of Papua New Guinea’s support to the “One China” policy since both countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. This as reiterated by Tkatchenko has been the cornerstone of PNG-China relations and will be maintained going forward.