Gov’t Increases Biosecurity, Quarantine Fees

This followed approval granted by Finance Minister, Sir John Pundari in December through powers vested on him under section 71A of the Public Finance management Act 1995.

NAQIA Managing Director, Joel Alu has confirmed the fee rise and thanked the Government for the support.

He said 274 items were affected by the new charges including penalty charges, import permits of processed and manufactured goods, quarantine permits, PRA biological and live plants, vessel clearance, aircraft clearance, air cargo clearance, Post Office inspection and standard charges.

This also included registration of new and existing facilities, export documentation, diagnosis, identification and testing, vet clinic, field disease investigation, animal quarantine (post entry quarantine or PEQ), pathology, among others.

Mr Alu clarified that NAQIA missed the Goods and Services and Capital Investment components, except for Personal Emoluments (salaries and wages) in the 2022 national budget, so these approved fee adjustments by Finance Minister was critical towards its continuous operations and sustainability.

He said the adjustment (fee increase) was very necessary due to two factors:

Firstly, the last fee adjustments were made in 2009 (12 years ago) and since then, while NAQIA continue to absorb the rising operational costs to provide its services, it has now come to a stage where it cannot continue to do so at the current rate of its cost-recovery fees; and

Secondly, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and certain legislative changes has affected its revenue base towards funding its operations.

NAQIA being a statutory body under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is entrusted with roles, functions and responsibilities associated with biosecurity and trade facilitation in businesses associated with animals, plants and their products.

Its Corporate Plan 2020-2024 is the blue print and road map guiding NAQIA into delivering high standard of services satisfactory to Government, stakeholders and PNG people.

It is for the first time since Independence that NAQIA is developing both a Biosecurity Bill and Policy for Parliament and cabinet to approve respectively.

According to NAQIA, these changes will enable and strengthen their capacities to carry out its mandate effectively going forward.