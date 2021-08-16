Gov’t focuses on downstream processing

Prime Minister James Marape said these in reply to former prime minister, Peter O’Neill’s statement rubbishing the recent announcement of PNGNFA’s launch of its downstream plans.

Mr O’Neill had stated that the Marape Government has no concrete plans on downstream processing of timber “except empty and pointless announcements”.

He said his government does not work on ‘overnight think up plans’ but is committed to building corporate governance values to measure and align with reality checks within the Forestry sector.

“The National Strategies on Downstream Processing of Forest Produce is an NEC decision. It is not a new policy document. It has been stalled for over half a decade and the progress is picking up in momentum now, I am pleased to say.

“This is after the inaugural Forestry Summit in 2019 that set out new directives on achieving downstream processing strategies and associated action plan.

Marape said his Government supports forestry industry partners who are serious in the forestry business, who follow due process and the laws of this country, and promote downstream processing as part of its corporate investment policy.

“My government supports the forest industry partners who have committed to processing, exporting sawn timbers, plywood and veneer, high quality furniture, wood engineered products, both domestically and internationally to world markets despite the global challenges.