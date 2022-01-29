Gov’t Delays Inquest Report

Prime Minister, James Marape on the floor of Parliament on September 7th 2021, directed an inquest into the death of late Rex and seven others who believed to have died from the drug after undergoing surgery.

He also promised to present the full report in Parliament and make the findings known to the Wanzing family and the public.

Five month since the death of the 14-year-old on August 12th 2021, the report is yet to be made public.

The Family of the late teen this week expressed frustration at the Government, requesting for the release of the long-awaited report.

“It has been very frustrating for us to be dragged along. We are in total darkness. The Heath Minister is not coming out with answers. Why are they holding onto the report for so long? We are seeking justice for our son,” said Raela Wanzing.

In a text message to mother of late Rex, Raela, Health Secretary Dr. Osborn Liko said the Health Department had completed and submitted the report to the Government on January 18th, 2022.

“Government advisors are assessing the report and will provide advice and instruction to us soon regarding recommendation made in the report,” added Dr Liko.