Gov’t Debt Is K43.2b

This comprised of K24,531.7 million in domestic debt and K18,706.3 million in external debt.

This is an increase of K2,812.9 million from the previous quarter, reflecting net borrowing during the quarter.

The total Government deposits at depository corporations decreased by K789.9 million to K4,096.6 million in the June quarter of 2021 and reflected drawdown of Government deposits to meet expenditures given low revenue.

In November 2021, the Government passed the 2022 National Budget with a projected expenditure of K22,174.8 million and a projected revenue of K16,190.2 million, giving a fiscal deficit of K5,984.7 million (5.9 percent of GDP).

This will increase the level of public debt stock to K52,765.2 million (51.9 percent of GDP).

The Government will finance the deficit through a combination of domestic and external financing.

It plans to raise K3,744.7 million of the K5,984.7 million through external borrowing, while the remaining K2,240.0 million will be financed through domestic sources.

Of the total expenditure, over 50.0 percent of the 2022 Budget is marked for operational expenditure, while 39.5 percent and 10.5 percent are for capital expenditure and loan service payments, respectively.

Over the last three years, the Government’s debt servicing for both domestic and external loans have been around 10.0 percent of its annual expenditure.

Also in November, Parliament passed several amendments to the Central Banking Act 2000.

The notable changes include: expanding the objectives of the central bank to include promoting employment and growth as well as efficient banking services to the Government; reducing the terms of the Governor and Deputy Governor; changing the membership and functions of the Board; and increasing advances by the Central Bank to the Government and for emergency funding.