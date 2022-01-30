Gov’t Committed In Serving Rural People

He made this remark at Ponowi Village in Ialibu, Southern Highlands Province, last Friday, January 28, 2022, when officiating at the launching of Siwi Utame Agro Technical High School and Siwi Utame Loop Road.

Both projects are of the Southern Highlands Provincial Government with support from the National Government.

“My Government is visiting the most-remote parts of Papua New Guinea,” Marape said before leaving by helicopter for Kapuna in Kikori, Gulf, to open a new Level 4 hospital.

“We want to tell our rural people that all hope is not lost yet. Just because not much development has been taking place in rural areas over the last 46 years does not mean a gloomy future for us.

“The future of this country is in our own hands, especially in places like Ponowi, where there are no tribal fights.

“Such places will receive more recognition from the Government in terms of roads, schools, and others services.”

Prime Minister Marape said governments at national, provincial, district and local level should align and deliver services to the rural people.

He said a case to point was the Southern Highlands Provincial Government of Governor, William Powi who was delivering impact projects like the East Pangia Road, Wiru Loop Road and other smaller road projects.

The Prime Minister commended Governor Powi for setting up the road and school to better serve the people, and assured of his Government’s support to these initiatives, which will serve over 50,000 people.

He commended the local people for allowing use of their land for these vital services.

The Prime Minister also assured the people that Government would continue with projects started by the previous Government "if the projects are beneficial to the community and country like we have been supporting the Western Pacific University outside of Ialibu station.”