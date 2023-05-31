Gov’t committed to improving health services

He said his Government had identified health as one of its top priorities and was working towards achieving universal health for all citizens.

Marape said this recently during the opening of the brand-new Level-4 hospital in Kupiano Station, Abau District, Central Province.

The hospital was built by Santos through the Government’s Tax Credit Scheme (TCS) arrangement at a cost of K20.224 million towards development from feasibility, design and engineering in 2010 to final completion.

Construction work started in 2017.

The hospital has been upgraded to Level 4 District Hospital Status and includes an outpatient and emergency department with a procedure room, a general ward consisting of modern equipment with 16 beds, a maternity ward with a spacious delivery room, a minor procedure room, a nurses’ station and five ablution rooms.

PM Marape said to achieve the goal of improving accessibility to health services nationwide, the Government was investing in building and upgrading health facilities across the country, as well as recruiting and training more health professionals.