Goroka Show Cancelled

The spectacular Goroka Show which is held every year during the Independence anniversary attracts people all over the world so despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the province went ahead to make preparations for the show to take place this year.

However due to rising cases in COVID-19, the shows was cancelled at the last minute.

Eastern Highlands administrator John Gimiseve said the decision had to be made in the interest of the people.

“We understand and acknowledge that a lot of time, preparation, commitment by individuals, groups, communities and business houses, have been made towards the iconic global event – Goroka show. However, it is with regret that the show will not proceed as scheduled given our current COVID-19 situation in the province,’’ Gimiseve said.

He said the province had experienced 16 deaths with over 50 people admitted to the hospital between March and April this year.

He said, though the situation subsided from June to August, in the first two weeks of September from 3rd – 12th alone, 24 new cases and four deaths were recorded in the Goroka Provincial hospital which is very alarming.

Currently, the Goroka Hospital isolation ward is full with critically-ill COVID-19 patients while the mild cases have been sent to isolate at home.

“COVID-19 and its recent variant are also unpredictable. To further complicate the situation, our population in general are not adhering to the new normal measures. Even the vaccine uptake among our frontline population in the province at 33% is risky.

“The huge number of unvaccinated population accessing the show, places a greater risk and will culminate in enormous calamity after the show,’’ Gimiseve warned.

He said in light of the above, he had no choice but to immediately stop the Goroka Show from being held.

“The health and wellbeing of the bulk of the population of Eastern Highlands Province takes precedence over all other considerations. I cannot and I will not take the risk of compromising the people’s health. This also means that all other public events that attract the large gathering of people should also be put off until further notice,’’ Gimiseve added.

In response, Deputy Controller of the National Pandemic Response, Dr Esorom Daoni thanked the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government for being sensitive of the situation the province is experiencing with a surge and for cancelling the show.

He added that there is suspicion that delta variant cases are among the new cases being seen.

Dr Daoni said this is a super spreader event and will only worsen the situation if it was to go ahead. He thanked the EHPHA CEO Dr Joseph Apa for the advice and guidance given to the Administrator to make the right decision.’

Dr Daoni again warned the rest of the country to take heed of the situation in EHP and follow similar decisions to safeguard the lives of Papua New Guineans, many of whom are refusing to adhere to the Niupela Pasin to the detriment of their health and well-being.

He said mass gatherings are a great recipe for Delta Variant.

“I appeal to everyone to avoid mass gatherings as much as they can, but if they cannot afford to, then they should ensure they are wearing masks, hand sanitizing and physical distancing as they move around in these gatherings,’’ Dr Daoni said.

“Delta Variant is spreading in the country, but we do not do genome sequencing in-country to be able to know quickly. The results from the samples sent overseas, take a while to return. In the meantime, we have to do everything possible to ensure it does not continue to spread.

“If you are still doubting that Delta Variant is around, look at Fiji which had not reported cases for a year but when Delta Variant came it has been reporting hundreds of cases every day. Fiji’s total confirmed cases are now almost on par with Australia. This confirms what we’ve been saying that Delta variant spreads fast and is deadlier,’’ Dr Daoni said.

He also urged people with symptoms of fever, headache, muscle pains, flu-like symptoms and other symptoms of respiratory illness to go and test for COVID-19.

He added that vaccination is key to ending the pandemic, urging people 18 years and above to get vaccinated.