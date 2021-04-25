Goroka prepares for late Smith

Several haus krai were set up around the province in mourning for the late leader, who is remembered as one who had a vision to bring development into Goroka town and the whole Eastern Highlands.

Malcolm Kela Smith passed away in Brisbane, Australia, on Monday 05th April, while he was there for medical treatment.

Though his remains are yet to be brought back to the country, subject to COVID-19 protocols and control measures, Goroka town is already being cleaned and prepared for his arrival.

Smith originated from England and grew up in Australia, but regarded himself as a Goroka man.

Amongst many gestures of assistance to the locals, he built businesses that add to the economy of the province and the country, and also provided employment that sustained the livelihood for many.

Smith has a number of successful businesses which he established in other parts of the country, such as the Pacific Helicopters Group.

Late Smith was the founding father of the Pacific Helicopters Group, which provides aviation services to many parts of the country and the Pacific.

From Pacific Helicopters, he developed other businesses like building and construction, hotel and resort, and real estate.

His contributions to the public service included a two-year term as regional member and governor for Eastern Highlands Province. As governor, he participated in several parliamentary committees.

He was the active chairman of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority from 2015 until his demise on Monday 05th April.

In his capacity as the Board Chairman of the EHPHA, he ensured stability and progress in the operation and promoted transparency and good governance.

Late Smith led consultations with the European Union under the former O’Neill led government to secure funding for a state of the art Diagnostic and Surgical Centre at the provincial hospital.