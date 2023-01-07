GoPNG Departments Annual Plan launched

The launching of the plans coincided with the 2023 Public Servants Dedication Service which was hosted by the Department for Religion, Youth and Community Development.

Before cutting the ribbon to signify the launch of the combined annual plans of the public service, Prime Minister Marape said this is possibly the 3rd or 4th program and he thanked the Minister Jason Peter, the Secretary and the Department for Religion Youth and Community Development for their work.

Prime Minister then asked Pastor Michael Wilson, Deputy Chairman of the Body of Christ to pray over the plan and those who will be delivering the plan throughout the year.