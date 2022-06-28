Good governance, an issue

However, promoting good governance has been a long-standing issue in most developing countries, including Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The National Research Institute (NRI) Discussion Paper No. 196: “Comparative analysis of governance and economic growth in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu” authored by PNG NRI Deputy Director for Research Associate Professor Eugene Ezebilo and Research Officer William Kipongi, highlight how to promote good governance in PNG.

Using some governance indicators (political stability, rule of law, control of corruption and government effectiveness) to assess governance in Fiji, PNG, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, the authors found the following:

Vanuatu had the best performance in political stability and rule of law.

Fiji had the best performance in the control of corruption and government effectiveness.

An improvement in political stability and rule of law increases real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita or the total value of goods and services produced in a country over a period of time (normally one year) divided by the population and adjusted for inflation.

Some private businesses appear to be benefiting from corrupt practices in the public sector and ineffectiveness of government in providing public services.

Good governance in PNG can be enhanced by the following initiatives:

Provide adequate funding to all economic and political institutions and promote secure and safe communities.

Strengthen the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to conduct their duties without fear or favour.

Provide effective governance institutions and tougher penalties against people who engage in corruption practices.

Improve effectiveness in service delivery and streamline responsibilities of the public sector and private sector.

NRI states that the findings from this study reported will assist planners, policymakers and the new PNG Government after the National Elections in making informed decision on how to promote good governance in the country.