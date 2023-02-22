Golfers honour great Pacific Leaders

The tournament was held in honour of the two great men who dedicated their lives to serving their countries and the Pacific – the first Prime Minister of Fiji and later President, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara and the first Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

“They reached out to fellow leaders in the Pacific and the world. We are so humbled to be following their footsteps and we have great examples to try and emulate. There is only one winner for today – not PNG, not Fiji, but the great chiefs themselves,” PM Rabuka stated.

PM Marape acknowledged Fiji’s steadfast partnership and support throughout the years and stated that his bilateral meeting with PM Rabuka was successful.

“We can only do best if we walk in their footsteps to ensure that people-to-people relationships remain anchored, and then business-to-business can flourish on that, and government-to-government to ensure that we remain harmonious going forward into the future,” PM Marape stated.

The ‘Ratu Mara and Grand Chief Somare Golf Tournament’ was fitting as PNG marks the second anniversary of Sir Michael Somare’s passing at the end of this week.