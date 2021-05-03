Gold Miners contribute K500,000 to Morobe Health Workers

The delivery included items such as face shields, masks, gloves, and coveralls.

Morobe Provincial Health Authority Chairman David Wissink while thanking Newcrest and Harmony for their continued support to the province said the critical supplies will help keep health workers and people safe.

Bernard Kavanamur, Harmony General Manager, Resource Development & Corporate Affairs, reinforced the miners’ commitment to assisting PNG in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic said they are pleased to have provided the assistance.