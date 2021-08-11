Gold buyer robbed, police on lookout

It was business as usual on Monday morning for gold buying company, Golden Valley Enterprise.

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said the employees were on their usual business run when they were ambushed near the company premises.

“They attacked them and got K25,000 in cash and when the security intervened to stop the robbers, he was shot at and he is now hospitalised,” said chief supt Kunyanban.

“The suspects fled in a grey Subaru sedan to their waiting boat, which was at Voco Point. When they went down to the stadium, they were surprised to see that we had some exercise going on with PNGDF and police. Coincidentally, they bumped into the roadblock that was set up at the stadium.”

The suspects reportedly ditched their getaway vehicle at Mt Lunaman and headed towards Seventh St.

Chief supt Kunyanban said they have identified those involved and are closing in on them.

Additionally, the getaway vehicle was not stolen, hence the owner is under investigation as well.