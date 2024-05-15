Gold bill will not affect contracts: PM

Hosted by the Office of the Minister of Mining, Prime Minister James Marape opened the consultation by explaining why the government is supporting the bill.

Apart from stressing on downstream processing as a key policy anchor of the PANGU-led government, he gave the assurance that existing contractual arrangements with mining companies will not be affected by the bill.

“Those who are the big miners in our country, take it from me, your contracts will not be affected,” he said. “That’s why I am happy that we are having this consultation.

“If we were a dictatorial government, it’s our way or no way. But our country is a country of consultation; we get people who feel affected in whatever we propose, we must hear them out. We still hear them out.”

Marape encouraged stakeholders, including the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy, Transparency International PNG and legal counsels and representatives from the mining sector, to go through the bill and voice their opinions.

“We want to deliver our product of gold refinery,” he said. “Likewise, refinery in all the other sectors that is world class, that is world-accredited.

“This venture, State puts down no money to start up our business. The investors carry the cost; we see it as 30 percent equity owners right from the start. The other 20 percent from the earnings, we buy out into holding 50 percent. At any time out into time, State could own 100 percent; to pay out the investors. That’s the business proposal, business venture aspect. Please pick that up and have a scrutiny and tell me what is wrong with this. Pick the law up and tell us what is wrong.”

Senior Vice President of the PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy, Richard Kassman, clarified that the Chamber does not oppose the concept of a refinery in PNG, provided that it is not a monopoly but instead, offers gold producers globally competitive prices, charges, terms and conditions.

“Our position is quite simple; the government already has existing laws and the capability to establish and operate a refinery within Papua New Guinea, without the need for – in our opinion – this controversial bill or bills. It already has the option to rehabilitate and expand an already established Metals Refining Operations Ltd as an option, which already has strong PNG ownership linked through statutory ownership. This can be pursued without the need for the bill and at less cost to Papua New Guinea.”