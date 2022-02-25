Goina Visits Units Before 2022 NGE

The unit visits is to allow the CDF to understand the challenges currently faced and how best to assist the units as PNGDF is undergoing preparations to support the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary during the 2022 National Elections Security Operations.

Major General Goina during his visit received the unit briefing from Unit Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Nancy Wii, the Director Air Preparations, Lt Col Eddie Miro and the Qualified Flying Instructor from the Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Tim Shaw.

The Air Transport Wing with the Royal Australian Air Force help, has put in place the Defence Aviation Air Safety Framework which is critical to implement the Flight of Excellence concept.

The challenges raised include the need for perimeter fencing around PNGDF establishments and the need for maintenance of existing facilities.

The Commanding Officer for 1RPIR, Lieutenant Colonel Heta Nombe and the Commanding Officer of Taurama Military Hospital, Major David Iamo earlier, similar sentiments this week, when the CDF visited Taurama Barracks in the National Capital District.

Major General Goina gave his assurance that he will address the issues in-line with his priorities that include duty of care to the men and women within PNGDF, organizational reform, operational proficiency, infrastructure and nation building.

After an area tour at the Air Transport Wing, he said to prioritize areas of immediate concern directing the Director Engineers to scope these immediate concerns and address them.

During his visit to the 1RPIR earlier this week, Goina witnessed the troops from Alpha and Bravo Company of 1RPIR, the Force Support Battalion and ATW undergoing pre-deployment training for deployment to Porgera in the Enga Province.

He cautioned serving members to do right during the 2022 National Elections when supporting the RPNGC to provide a free, fair and safe election period.

“We don’t want to see our men and women interfering with the election process. Our people should exercise their democratic rights to vote freely,” Major General Goina said.

The CDF’s visit to the units will see him visit all Port Moresby units before completing all the Northern units before the elections.