Goina Is PNGDF Chief

He takes over from former Commander, now retired Major General Gilbert Toropo, who now moves on to take up the post of High Commissioner to New Zealand.

Present to officiate the proceedings was Prime Minster, James Marape who congratulated Major General Goina and his family and encouraged members of the force to work together to serve the people.

“In these COVID-19 times, our nation needs a Defence Force that is highly disciplined, operationally effective and capable of meeting the many and varied national security issues that afflict our nation.

“As a developing nation. We also need a Defence Force that can contribute significantly to nation building. “Major General Goina, my government and I have full confidence in your ability to deliver and we look forward to your command of the PNGDF,” Prime Minister Marape said.

He also thanked the outgoing Commander, Major General Toropo for his leadership and direction for the past eight years.

Major General Goina attributed his success to the support of his immediate and extended family from his village of Boregaina in Rigo, Central Province.

“You all have played an enormous role in my promotion and appointment as the chief of the PNG Defence Force. I thank you all for your continuous support today and into the future.”

Major General Goina said he is aware of the duties and responsibilities he now holds as the PNGDF Commander.

“I assure you that I take my job very seriously and I will diligently and efficiently discharge my duties in service to the PNGDF, our government, our people and our country”

“I am putting duty of care at the centre of my heart and of my command and leadership. I will care for our people and their families. This will lead and guide me to discharge of my duties and responsibilities.”

Major General Goina said he would work together with his command team to deliver on tasks directed by the government.