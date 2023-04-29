Goilala students grateful

This year Member for Goilala, Casmiro Aia had allocated funds to pay for students studying in 21 different tertiary institutions including IBS University who received the tuition scholarships on behalf of 17 students on Wednesday 26th April.

Hazel Kopa-IBS Scholar 1st year taking up Economics and development studies said total school fee for IBS is K16,000 per student per year, so a subsidy of this amount is very economical.

“I’m so proud of my member, Casmiro Aia for helping our parents, relieve their burdens, by providing us with a sponsor of K3000 per student.

Because he provided for us so we will try to make sure we bring good results so we can be the human resource for Goilala,” said Hazel.

Another male student Charlie Gabi Junior, attending Port Moresby Technical College, as a final year student of Metal Fabrication and Welding also thanked the Goilala MP for the sponsorship.

“This helped me a lot with my tuition for last year and this year. It helped me to complete my trade training this year,” said Gabi Junior.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of Goilala DDA, Titus Girau, speaking on behalf of the expressed that only a few Goilala people get educated and get employment but the vast of the population continue to be subsistence farmers and rely on little sales to get an income. That makes it very difficult to send their children to school.

This moved the MP to create this pathway for sponsorship as a new beginning for the district.

“He’s now pioneering the program for the district and we hope that our coordinator and the team here will help us from lessons learnt since we started this year and we’ll improve as years go by in trying to see how best we can manage the sponsorship program,” Girau said.

Girau also thanked the institutions that had faith in them by accepting letters of guarantee from the Goilala MP that allowed Goilala students to enter the institutions before their tuition subsidies were ready.

“In the end what we want to realize also is most of our students who are gonna finish from here and other institutions that we are supporting, we want to see them go back home.

“They need to find a place back home and see where they be part of the development of Goilala. That is the main aim. We want to educate as many as we can, so that they will find a place back home and see where they can fit it and be part of the change that we want to see as a government,” Girau said.

Prior to this program, the DDA had been supporting the teachers’ colleges and nursing colleges because that is what they have back in Goilala.