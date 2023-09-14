Goilala District Peace Program

While delivering her Independence address this morning, Governor Peter said the program will commence in the Guari Local Level Government (LLG) from Sept 18-21; Woitape LLG from Sept 23 – 26; and Tapini LLG from Sept 28 – 30.

“The PEC has resolved to see the peace and reconciliation program rolled out to the remaining LLGs in the Golilala District and be completed before Sept 12, 2025. I believe in doing so, we prepare our people to participate meaningfully and as responsible and valued citizens of this country to the development of their local communities,” said the governor.

Governor Peter announced that she would also visit her people in the border areas of Central Province, Milne Bay, Oro, Gulf and Morobe.

”I plan to ensure the basic services of education, health, and clean water supply and solar lighting gets to these places. These people must know that there is a government formed after they see the electoral commissioner officers and the ballot boxes passing through their land every 5 years.”

She adds that her administration hopes to deliver some projects in education, health, water and sanitation and energy in a few of the border areas before the end of this year.