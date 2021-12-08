'Go Be With Your People’

Morobe’s deputy administrator for social sector, Robin Bazzinuc, made the statement during a recent seminar.

The Morobe Tertiary Students Union hosted their 2021 seminar on Friday at the Lae Secondary School multi-purpose hall.

With the theme: “Promoting social economic growth in Morobe Province”, a variety of provincial leaders spoke to the students, including Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu and deputy administrator for social sector, Robin Bazzinuc.

From the Burum-Kuat LLG of Finschhafen, Bazzinuc stressed on the importance of living with your own people to experience firsthand the struggles they face on the daily.

“Please go and be with your people and see the needs and then, you’ll be able to fit in, where you can utilise your expertise,” he stated. “Yu stat olsem nau, you will see that you are contributing to the development of this province.

“Lawyers, our people are illiterate on constitutional rights. I expect law students to be with our people to educate our people that you have this right.”

The DA social sector outlined that there are limited positions within the provincial administration, hence not all Morobean graduates will be employed by the province – especially those who are on the Gerson-Solulu scholarship.

He therefore stressed on the need to align themselves with their people’s needs, and see how they can contribute to the development of the province.

(Student leaders of Morobe Tertiary Students Union during the seminar)