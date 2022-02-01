Global Warming Affecting Kairuku

Former headmaster of Delena Primary School, James Aihi has expressed concerns saying that the village council must act fast to mitigate the issue or the sea will continue to wash away foundations.

“I have been on the field for almost 40 years and I just retired in 2016. It is my fourth year at home and through my observation, I believe that our people are suffering due to global warming and climate change. The sea has almost washed up the whole village, only have a few houses remain around 13 or 14 houses just near the beach.”

Mr Aihi said the rest of the villagers have moved to the main road and it seems that they have created a big village along the road, while the rest of the families live on their own customary land. Some families have moved uphill and along the road all the way back to Hisiu.

“The school was there for almost 20 years and when I came back to my village in 1997, I started to tell the people, talking with them because I wanted to shift the school quickly before the sea washed us up. In 2006 up to 2009, we shifted all the school facilities to the main location along the highway, we have now settled there.

“For almost 10 years now, we are at the new location. Global warming and Climate Change will never stop so we keep on telling the councilors that our people have to move as it will wash the whole village up in a few years’ time.”