Global solidarity for PNG

In his remarks, PNG Foreign Affairs official Kuiko Numoi conveyed heartfelt and sincere appreciation to the many delegations who expressed sympathies, condolences and solidarity with Papua New Guinea for last Friday’s devastating and tragic landslide, which was triggered by an earthquake in the Highlands region. The death toll has yet to be confirmed, as recovery efforts continue, but the event has claimed many lives and disrupted the lives and livelihood of scores of others.

"The relief and recovery efforts remain apace, led by our National Disaster Center, with support from our development partners, including Australia, New Zealand, the United Nations system and others, for which we are grateful," said Numoi,

He added, "This tragic natural disaster is a clear reminder, yet again, of the vulnerabilities and challenges facing SIDS and many others. It also underscores the importance of further strengthening the national capacities and for greater investment in resilience building measures to address such increasing and worsening calamities, in a timely and effective manner, to protect and save the lives of our people and better safeguard our communities."

He noted PNG's National Disaster Management Committee recommendations stating that, "Arising from this tragic natural disaster, is the strong call to build capacity for disaster warnings and preparedness at all levels in the country. In this spirit, we recognize and applaud The Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS) – a Renewed Declaration for Resilient Prosperity – for rightly prioritizing the mainstreaming of Disaster Risk Reduction and underscoring the critical importance of strengthening disaster preparedness, including multi-hazard early warning systems and capacity to take action. Ensuring the effective operationalization of this ABAS provision is therefore critical."

The SIDS summit ended on Thursday afternoon with the launch of the Antigua and Barbados Action for SIDS outcome.